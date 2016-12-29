Reactions to sanctions ordered on Russia

(WLNS) – Earlier today, President Obama released new sanctions on Russia for allegedly interfering with our nation’s presidential election.

Part of the sanctions include forcing 35 Russian diplomats and their families to leave the United States within 72 hours.

President Obama says Russians are now banned from using two compounds in New York and Baltimore that are owned by the Russian government.

Intelligence officials say Russia’s goal was to help president-elect Donald Trump win the election.

Despite Trump’s win, some republican lawmakers are calling for a full investigation into what happened.

Russian officials have denied any involvement in the election.

President Barack Obama’s actions against Russia has sent the nation in a whirl-wind.

The executive order from Obama has drawn reaction from people all over the world including republican president-elect Donald Trump who says the country needs to “move on.”

He released a statement earlier today saying “I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin relayed a message through a spokesperson today and he says Putin and Russian leaders are considering retaliation plans in response to the sanctions.

He also called the measures a signal of President Obama’s “unpredictable and aggressive foreign policies.”

“The FBI stated they did not see any evidence to indicate that Russia had anything to do with hacking at all. The leaks came from within the DNC…wiki-leaks has no ties to Russia and doesn’t really care.”

Others disagree saying…”I didn’t vote for either candidate but I do agree Russia did some espionage shenanigans and needs to be put in check and Trump’s relationship to Putin does concern me.”

We also had many people say they felt President Obama’s actions are his way of stirring up trouble saying “Obama wants to start World War three on his way out the door.”

