New spray park under construction at Jackson’s Cascades Park

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Now that winter is in full swing and the holidays are coming to a close; people naturally start dreaming of summer fun.

6 News is taking a look at a new construction project that insures we’ll have a cool summer.

The Cascade Falls Park has been a staple of the Jackson community for decades.

And now, the park is getting a 21st century upgrade.

“It is a water playground, and it’s awesome,” said Jackson County Parks Director Jeff Hovarter.

After 10 years of planning, a spray park is finally under construction near the Cascade Falls water display.

“It will go to the county commission in early January for their approval on the actual cool stuff. The play features, the surfacing,” Hovarter said.

While plans are still being finalized, the final product will be look like a traditional spray park installed in other communities.

There will be multiple water features that spray, splash, and dump on anyone who needs cooling off.

Hovarter says you’ll be able to get in for $2 a visit, or with a season pass.

“You pay $20 for the season and come multiple times a week. You end up paying pennies to get in each time,” Hovarter said.

Multiple community organizations have come together to make the spray park happen.

Hovarter says the project is on schedule and they’re close to meeting their fundraising goal of $675,000.

This will help families in Jackson who need to cool off, but it will also bring back some shimmer and shine to the Cascades.

“This will give families another reason regionally to come to the park, not only to experience the water park, but stick around in the evening, have supper at the concession stand and watch the Cascade Falls,” Hovarter said.

The spray park is set to open sometime in June.

 

