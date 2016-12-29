Meijer fires employees who shared couple’s pregnancy card

PLAINWELL, Mich. (AP) – The Meijer supermarket chain says it’s fired some employees who shared a Michigan couple’s photo card announcing their pregnancy.

A Meijer spokesman declined to say how many workers were fired at its Plainwell store. But the company says its photo department workers “are required to adhere to a strict confidentiality policy.”

A Plainwell couple says the incident ruined their big surprise.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Areaux tells WWMT-TV she brought photos to the store for printing into a Christmas card announcing she’s pregnant with “the first grandbaby in our family.”

Areaux says she was angry when she received a text with a screenshot of her planned announcement.

She says she went to high school with some of the photo lab workers, who took photos of her photos and began texting them around.

