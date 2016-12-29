Man accused of killing stepchild, arson to face trial

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The man accused of stabbing his stepdaughter to death and then starting a fire to hide the crime will go to trial.

Today 25-year-old Thomas McClellan of Delhi Township was in court for his preliminary examination on charges of Open Murder, Child Abuse and Arson.

He could be sentenced to life in prison on each charge.

According to investigators 5-year-old Luna Younger was stabbed to death in early November.

Police say a fire was set in an attempt to destroy evidence.

McClellan is married to the mother of the child and the girl was his step-daughter.

McClellan is a graduate of Everett High School and was employed at a Lansing restaurant.

He was identified as a suspect soon after the child’s body was found by firefighters in the Old Orchard Apartment Complex.