Lt. Governor to sign bill banning physical restraint in classrooms

LANSING, Mich. – Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is expected to sign a bill into law that will outlaw the practice of physically retraining students in non-emergency situations.

The new law will also make it so teachers cannot purposely seclude a child in order to control their behavior.

Parts of the bill also focus on how to establish positive behavioral interventions in classrooms.

Several lawmakers point to the death of a 15-year-old student in 2003, who was killed when he was restrained for too long, as highlighting the need for the law.

Calley will be signing the bill into law at a special rally in Troy, which starts at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Calley is signing several bills on behalf of Governor Rick Snyder, who vacationing out of state.