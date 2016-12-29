Law adds part of naturalization test to social studies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new law requires Michigan’s high school social studies curriculum to include material covered by the 100 questions on the civics portion of the U.S. naturalization test.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley signed the bill Wednesday.

It mandates the State Board of Education to revise the high school social studies content standards by May 2018 or the next update of state curriculum standards, whichever occurs first.

Schools currently must provide instruction in the U.S. Constitution and the Michigan Constitution, and teach students the form and functions of the governments and citizens’ rights and responsibilities.

Calley signed the legislation because Gov. Rick Snyder is vacationing out of state.

