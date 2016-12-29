Lansing 2016 murder rate lowest in decade

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing saw it’s fair share of crime in 2016 but there’s one crime we’re seeing less of: murder.

When it comes to crime murders always get a lot of attention and for good reason.

But over the last year in Lansing there have been less of those investigations police need to do.

We’re seeing the fewest number of homicide victims that the city has seen in a decade.

Eight people were killed in 2016 and that ties the eight who died in 2011.

Otherwise that’s the smallest number we’ve seen since the six victims in 2006.

There are a couple of noteable cases.

There were two victims in the October 28 double murder of Zavier Dean and LaToy Tate.

The suspect in that case, Marcus Osby, took his own life.

Then there’s Lansing’s most recent case.

Except instead of two victims there are two suspects.

Marcell Davis and Dearbian Carthel face charges for the November 21 killing of Matthew Smoke.

He was shot after walking outside of a store in south Lansing.

Following that there’s the one case with no suspects.

It’s the only unsolved homicide out of all the cases this year.

It’s the case of Joshua Misiak.

The 34-year-old was killed and another woman was injured after someone shot at them while driving on the city’s south side back in May.

If you have any information about that case call the Lansing Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

You might be eligible for a reward and you can remain anonymous.

Almost all of the cases involve shootings except for another case that started the same day Joshua Misiak died.

It involves a man who, according to police reports, injured his own daughter.

She died shortly afterwards.

The little girl wasn’t even a year old.