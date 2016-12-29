Group distributes food, clothes to needy for Christmas

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are lots of ways to help those in need for the holidays.

There is donating clothes, giving money to charity and feeding those who don’t know when their next meal will be.

One group did just that with their “Chicken Soup for the Soul” event on Christmas Eve.

“It’s to help the people up and to raise them up on their times that are down because everybody is human, nobody should be called a bum, nobody should be called nothing, they’re a human being and that’s the way it should be,” said Geronimo Lerma, director of Footprints of Michigan.

