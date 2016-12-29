Fireworks on New Year’s Eve? We have that…

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – We’ve enjoyed some unseasonably mild weather these past few days and hopefully the weather stays clear on Saturday night.

There’s going to be some big New Year’s Eve celebrations here in mid-Michigan.

In Meridian Township you can expect the fireworks to start going off around 6:45 p.m. at Central Park South with a “lighted” ball drop taking place at the same time.

After all of that take the family and head on over to Studio C theater where a documentary celebrating “175 Years” of Meridian Township will be shown.

There will also be free “time capsule” giveaways and activities for the kids.

Meridian Township had to move their fireworks to New Year’s Eve* after a burn ban back in July prevented officials from setting them off for the Independence Day holiday.