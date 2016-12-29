Felony suspect on the loose in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – He led Jackson Police on a car and foot chase and now the search continues there for a felony suspect.

Police tell 6 News that officers tried to stop a car driven by 24-year-old Antoine Williams Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of N. Jackson Street and VanBuren Street.

Williams is wanted on a felony warrant and is a parole absconder.

He hit the gas and led police on a chase into the 1000 block of Chittock Avenue where Williams jumped out of the moving car and begun to run.

The vehicle continued on and hit a tree.

No one else was in the car.

A K-9 team from Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety tracked Williams but was unable to locate the fugitive.

Williams is wanted on charges of Armed Robbery and Felony Firearm in connection with an incident in Jackson last month.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100 or Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan at 855-840-7867.