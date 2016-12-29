“Ella” Pet Of The Day December 29

Meet “Ella”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ella is a 3-year-old American Bulldog. She is a lovely, laid-back girl just looking for a lap to snuggle on. Ella is a little big to be a lapdog but she doesn’t know that! She’s always ready for some rump scratches and a snuggle. Ella needs to be on a grain-free diet and looks a little rough right now. Getting on a good diet and some love will do wonders for this lady. She’s going to be an amazing dog for some lucky family. Ella has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Ella contact the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement