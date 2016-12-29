Calley signs bill to require CPR instruction in grades 7-12

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
CPR

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan schools will have to provide CPR instruction under legislation signed by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

The law enacted Wednesday takes effect in the next academic year.

The measure requires that schools provide instruction in CPR and the use of defibrillators at least one time between grades 7 and 12.

The instruction can be for hands-only CPR, a simpler type of training that does not require certification or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

To meet the requirement, schools can incorporate the training into an existing health class that students must take to graduate. Health advocates say the law is a simple way to have more CPR-trained lifesavers in Michigan.

Calley signed the bill because Gov. Rick Snyder is vacationing out of state.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s