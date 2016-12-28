Turkey: Turkey and Russia reach cease-fire plan in Syria

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkish state media says Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on terms for a cease-fire plan for Syria.

According to Turkish state media Anadolu, the plan is expected to be carried out in all areas where the Assad regime and opposition are fighting.

Anadolu said that Moscow and Ankara will work to get the cease-fire to come into force at midnight on Wednesday.

Terror organizations would be excluded from the deal.

If the cease-fire is successful, political negotiations will start in Kazakhstan under Turkey and Russia’s guidance.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey and Russia had already agreed on bringing Syrian regime and opposition forces together in Kazakhstan.

Syria has been involved in a civil war for nearly 6 years, claiming an estimated 400,000 lives.