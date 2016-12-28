Skubick: Gov. Snyder and the Trump campaign

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – During the presidential campaign, Gov. Rick Snyder had very little to say about the Donald Trump candidacy.

He was still coy during a one-on-one interview.

6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick gave it a try. “If I ask you a Trump question, will you answer it?”

And Gov. Snyder sidestepped with “depends on what it is. (laughter)”.

The governor took a lot of questions on the controversial campaign of Donald Trump but much to the chagrin of the political correspondents in this town, he rarely took the bait.

For example, when Mr. Romney was the Republican presidential nominee four years ago, Gov. Snyder appeared with the candidate, had glowing things to say about him.

But the governor was not within a hundred miles of candidate Donald Trump.

He confesses he was not really following the campaign at all.

“I was not an avid follower,” said Gov. Snyder.

And why not? “I’m the governor of the state of Michigan, doing things to help the state.”

Snyder explained why he campaigned with Mitt Romney, saying “but I mostly stayed on state issues.”

The governor never endorsed Mr. Trump.

Although he never confirmed it, most of the Snyder watchers assumed he liked the rhetoric of Ohio governor John Kasich.

While the rhetoric from Mr. Trump was not to Mr. Snyder’s liking.

For example, the Trump term, “drain the swamp”.

“No, I don’t use the word swamp.”

The governor also does not use the words that Mr. Trump spoke on the “Access Hollywood” bus as it relates to his relationship to women.

In his only criticism of Mr. Trump he called those remarks, “revolting and disquieting.”

“I stand by the statement,” Mr. Snyder said emphatically.

Some people categorized the Trump statement as “locker room talk”.

“Some locker room talk can be revolting and disgusting and just because it is locker room talk does not mean it’s right,” said Mr. Snyder.