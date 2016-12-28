“Ryder” Pet Of The Day December 28

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet “Ryder”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ryder is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. She’s a good girl and is very clever. Ryder knows many commands and loves attention. She would do best in a home where she is the only pet. Cattle Dogs enjoy mental stimulation and love to work. Ryder can be fearful in some situations where there is a lot of unusual activity. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is microchipped. You can learn more about Ryder by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s