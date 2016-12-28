“Ryder” Pet Of The Day December 28

Meet “Ryder”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ryder is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. She’s a good girl and is very clever. Ryder knows many commands and loves attention. She would do best in a home where she is the only pet. Cattle Dogs enjoy mental stimulation and love to work. Ryder can be fearful in some situations where there is a lot of unusual activity. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is microchipped. You can learn more about Ryder by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

