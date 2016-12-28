New Report: Michigan is 34th healthiest state in the country

(WLNS) — For every 14 people in the state of Michigan, one of them lacks basic health insurance.

The United Health Foundation released the 2016 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report this week, and the mitten state landed at no. 34, one rank higher than 2015.

Criteria includes behaviors, community and environment, policy, and clinical care.

Michigan’s profile noted the states 20.7% adult smoking rate, 31.2% adult obesity rate, and the 7.3% of michiganders without health insurance.

The top 5 healthiest states include Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Vermont.

The 5 least healthiest states are listed as Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi.

Click here for the full list.