New Report: Michigan is 34th healthiest state in the country

Mariah Harrison 070115 By Published:
medical

(WLNS) — For every 14 people in the state of Michigan, one of them lacks basic health insurance.

The United Health Foundation released the 2016 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report this week, and the mitten state landed at no. 34, one rank higher than 2015.

Criteria includes behaviors, community and environment, policy, and clinical care.

Michigan’s profile noted the states 20.7% adult smoking rate, 31.2% adult obesity rate, and the 7.3% of michiganders without health insurance.

The top 5 healthiest states include Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Vermont.

The 5 least healthiest states are listed as Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi.

Click here for the full list.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s