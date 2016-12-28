Making the most of out the minimum wage boost

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s minimum wage is increasing by $.40 an hour to $8.90 beginning on January 1st.

That means if you’re making minimum wage right now, you’ll get about $800 “more dollars” a year before taxes if you work 40 hours a week.

So, how can you make the most out of that money?

Saving money…it’s something many people struggle with and often times don’t know where to start.

“First they need to budget because if they don’t budget, they can’t live on it,” said Financial Planner Ted Feight of Creative Financial Design.

Feight says setting money aside is easier than people think.

“I would try to set aside at least two percent or three percent of what they earn and put it into a savings account to start with,” Feight suggests.

Feight says it may not seem like much at first, but over time that two or three percent adds up.

“$356 a year…and then every time you get a raise, put half the raise into your investments…and I’ve made several millionaires doing that,” Feight stated.

But where can you go to learn how to budget?

Feight says there’s plenty of financial planning websites online that will guide you through the steps, including E-trade to help you save money down the road and PNC Bank Retail Market Manager Jim Paul agrees.

“We’ve seen some really neat ways and there’s some great apps that are out there too that kind of help people literally save pennies,” said Paul.

Paul says it all starts with making that first move…set money aside, create a direct deposit account for yourself with a limit so when money runs out you’re not putting yourself in a pinch and speak to a financial expert to help guide you in the right direction.

“By creating those rainy day funds for unforeseen emergencies, suddenly you’re going to start to build yourself a nice pool of savings and you don’t get yourself in trouble,” Paul added.