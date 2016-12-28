Making a resolution into reality: Fitness tips for the new year

(WLNS) – 2017 is around the corner and with the new year, comes resolutions, but it can be easy to get off track or lose interest fast.

Michigan is the 34 healthiest state in the country, above the national average with 3 in 10 adults in the state considered obese.

Before hitting the gym to shed pounds for yourself, and the state as well, there are important tips to keep in mind.

“It just starts with one day, you start with one day and you keep going,” Damian Nunzio Jr. said.

Nunzio has been working out to achieve his fitness goals since last February and YMCA Wellness Director Jon Green has helped him along on his journey.

“Keep it simple,” Green explains.

Green says the first step to getting healthy is to set realistic goals rather than pushing yourself too hard.

“People go and try something that’s maybe too difficult for them, they get discouraged, don’t see results because they can’t do it right or they’re not at the level yet and they tend to drop off,” Green said.

Nunzio works as a contractor with Michigan State Police but his goal is to become a trooper, which requires being in top physical shape.

“I love that environment, I would love to be with them, watching and talking with these troopers, they’re wonderful people,” Nunzio said.

Green says having a support system is vital to stick with it.

“If they’re there and they force you to come with them typically, that helps them stay longer,” Green encourages.

But coming to the gym is just one part of health.

Drinking water and eating nutritious food are also a part of the equation.

“Positive reinforcement really helps people stick with it,” Green adds.

Taking it slow and gradual, also is the healthiest way to reach your goal.

“I mean its still improvement,” Nunzio said.