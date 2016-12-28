Lansing-based Neogen grows global footprint

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing-based company is expanding its reach into South America.

The Neogen Corporation has bought the Brazil-based Rogama Industria e Comercio Ltda., a privately owned company that develops and manufactures products for insect and rodent control.

The purchase price has not been released and Rogama’s annual revenues are approximately $8 million.

Rogama was founded in 1979 and produces more than 70 pest control products for Brazil’s farm, professional and retail markets.

It is based outside Sao Paulo.

The company also works with the Pan American Health Organization in all the Americas.

“Adding Rogama perfectly positions Neogen as we work to accelerate our growth in Brazil’s substantial animal safety market,” said Pierre Melhadj, Neogen’s country manager for Brazil.

Neogen develops and markets products for food and animal safety.

It also markets diagnostic test kits for foodborne bacteria, toxins and sanitation concerns.

By acquiring Rogama the Neogen Corportation continues to add to its portfolio.

This year the company added Quat-Chem, Preserve International and others into the Neogen fold.