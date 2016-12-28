Jackson heroin overdoses continue, same person ODs twice in one day

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The spread of heroin in Jackson is a growing problem.

Overdoses are occurring on a regular basis but Jackson Police ran into an unusual situation Tuesday.

There were four overdoses to which officers in the city responded.

Two of those overdoses were to the same address and for the same person.

The officer first went to the 900 block of Bush Street in Jackson on a heroin overdose call.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment.

The officer found drug paraphernalia and a citation was written.

A few hours later the same police officer was called back to the same address where the same woman was overdosing again.

She was taken back to Henry Ford Allegiance for medical treatment.