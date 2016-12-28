Hunters have until Saturday to apply for Pure Michigan Hunt

By Published:
Deer Hunters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan hunters have until Saturday to apply to win one of three prized state hunting packages.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources randomly selects three winners every year for the Pure Michigan Hunt . The hunt includes licenses for elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, anterless deer and a first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Winners also receive prizes like crossbows, rifles, guided hunts and cameras.

Applications cost $5 and are available online or where hunting licenses are sold. There’s no limit to the number of applications that can be purchased.

Non-residents can enter too but they won’t receive the elk license because elk hunting is limited to Michigan residents only.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

1 thought on “Hunters have until Saturday to apply for Pure Michigan Hunt

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s