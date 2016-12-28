Donations to state fund can help foster kids with college

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan is accepting contributions to a college fund for students who were in foster care.

The money helps students with tuition, lodging, books and other supplies. Robin Lott of the Michigan Education Trust says many students are out of foster care after high school and can’t afford college.

Donations to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund are tax-deductible, although they must be postmarked or made online by Saturday to qualify for 2016.

More than $590,000 has been raised since 2012 through donations, ticket sales, auctions and other volunteer-based fundraising events.

