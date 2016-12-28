Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. The three are wanted by the city of Lansing. They are (left to right):

Floyd Lee Wiedrich Jr has a felony warrant for destruction of property out of Lansing. Wiedrich is a white male, 48, 6’1″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Calvin Jones has a felony warrant for drug possession out of Lansing. Jones is a black male, 64, 6’0” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mickey Todd Mantle has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Mantle is a white male, 39, 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.