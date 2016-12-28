Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

By Published:
cs-12-28

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. The three are wanted by the city of Lansing. They are (left to right):

Floyd Lee Wiedrich Jr has a felony warrant for destruction of property out of Lansing. Wiedrich is a white male, 48, 6’1″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Calvin Jones has a felony warrant for drug possession out of Lansing. Jones is a black male, 64, 6’0” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mickey Todd Mantle has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Mantle is a white male, 39, 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s