Busy day at Capitol; Fight against opioid abuse gets boost in new law

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is out of the state on vacation so Lt. Governor Brian Calley has been busy signing bills into laws.

Today Calley put his signature on a number of bills ranging from making lifesaving overdose drugs more accessible to requiring CPR training in Michigan’s schools.

Drugs used to counter drug overdoses, such as Narcan, will now be available without prescriptions and schools will be allowed to have the overdose reversal drugs on-hand.

There are some requirements for schools that decide to keep naloxone, or Narcan, on the premises.

There must be at least two employees in the school district that are trained on how to administer the drug.

The training must be approved by a licensed professional nurse.

School personnel must call 911 if they believe a pupil is having an overdose.

School personnel must notify parents, or legal guardians of students, who were administered the drug, and encourage the parent or guardian to seek substance abuse treatment for the pupil.

Calley said, “Increasing access to medications that prevent overdose deaths is a common-sense reform that will save lives.”

Students in grades 7-12 will now be required to learn CPR and how to use an automated defibrillator as part of a health education class.

Another bill that Calley signed into law would prohibit abortion providers from getting paid for fetal tissue from elective abortions.

The Michigan Restaurant Association is supporting another bill that became law today.

Calley signed into law a measure that prohibits local governments from adding fees, taxes or penalties on businesses that use plastic bags or commonly used containers.

There are currently a number of local governments that have put on additional taxes and fees on businesses that not only use plastic bags, and auxiliary containers such as Styrofoam cups and cardboard boxes.

Animal shelters will now be able to do criminal background checks on potential adopters under a bill signed into law today. That same package of bills also sets up a regulatory program for large-scale dog breeder kennels.

The Michigan Constitution gives the lieutenant governor authority to sign legislation into law when the governor is out of state.