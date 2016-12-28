BBB: Scamtracker shares con games targeting victims

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Have you ever gotten an e-mail asking you to send money somewhere or a call from someone claiming to be the IRS saying you need to send them cash?

It’s happened to almost all of us and scams like these are only getting worse.

So what can you do to stay ahead of the con artists and help other people keep from getting ripped off?

A tool from the Better Business Bureau has the answer.

They call it the “Scam Tracker” and you can check any area of the country to see where scammers are targeting.

You can use the map to zoom into your neighborhood and look at a list of complaints about calls and schemes.

You’ll see when the incident happened and if the person who made the complaint lost out on any cash.

In Lansing you’ll find scam reports across the city that include things like people being scammed by fake online ticket sites, people getting calls demanding money for credit card debt they don’t have and people being targeted by scammers saying they won the lottery.

__________________

ONLINE: BBB Scamtracker