The judge has spoken: Former Survivor star headed to prison for child porn

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The long fall from fame for a former reality television star continued today in a Michigan courtroom.

54-year-old Michael Skupin of Farmington Hills is now facing 1-4 years in prison for possessing child porn.

Skupin, who had been a popular contestant on the reality show “Survivor” was also charged by Michigan attorney general Bill Schutte for financial crimes of Larceny by Conversion and Racketeering in relation to a Ponzi-type scheme.

When he is released from prison Skupin will have to register as a sex offender.

He must also repay $31,800 in restitution for his financial crimes.

This all began with people contacted a television station complaining of Skupin’s “Gifting Scheme” called Pay It Forward. Investigators say victims would make cash investments into the scheme.

Their money would cycle through a chart in which participants were paid out of new investors’ money.

The scheme collapsed when there were no new investors and most people had lost all their money.

When Skupin’s laptop was searched as part of the Ponzi scheme investigators discovered images of underage children in sexual situations.

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the “Survivor II: The Australian Outback” after falling into a campfire, but he returned for “Survivor: Philippines” in 2012.