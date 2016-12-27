Skubick: Flint water crisis turns personal, and dangerous, for Snyder family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder for the first time reveals that during the height of the Flint water crisis a member of his family was stalked.

The governor tells 6 News Tim Skubick that was the low point of the controversy for him.

“The lowest point is when things happened with people coming after family members,” said Gov. Snyder.

The governor and first lady have been through a lot in the last six years, but nothing like this past year.

But was 2016 really was the worst year in their political history? Both Rick and Sue Snyder agree it was.

The governor repeatedly asserts that the challenges his family faced was not as bad as the families in Flint drinking poisoned lead contaminated water.

But he recounts here for the first time this “they were tracking one of the kids and making her life miserable from a personal perspective. I mean I feel the tragedy for the people of Flint. It was awful and in many respects that was far worse. So I always keep that in mind.”

But as a dad, how did he resolve this?

“In terms of our kids, I really worked with her and put it in perspective and the challenges of life and actually I finally got her to laugh. It cost me a new camera but I got her to see that this too will pass and we can work through this together.”

The governor brought the crisis home and during their Sunday night dinners with the children they discussed it and within the family, the governor found support.

Did Sue Snyder feel she helped him through it? She thinks so and the governor agrees. “Oh yes. The whole family helped. Sue in particular.”

The first lady says the governor did not poison anyone as some of the critics have said.

“People said how could he do this, poison these people,” asks Sue Snyder. “They don’t know my husband. Nobody in their right mind would go out and poison anyone. My husband is the most ethical person and this really affected him. It was very emotional.”

The governor says he remains committed to turning Flint around as 2016 turns in 2017.