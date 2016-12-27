Sewer work at MSU causes water questions

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sewer repair work near Michigan State University’s Brody Complex could cause the water to appear discolored.

It might look cloudy or rusty but the water is safe.

The City of East Lansing has contractors lining a three-foot wide sewer line from Michigan Avenue to the Red Cedar River.

The job involves cleaning the existing sewer, installing a pipe lining, heat expanding the lining to fit and then re-establishing the water flow.

While the work is being done people living in the repair area may see discolored water when they turn on the tap.

The City is encouraging people to run cold water through a bathtub or outdoor water spigot for five to ten minutes until the water becomes clear.

It is recommended that residents avoid using hot water before checking the cold water to keep the discolored water out of their hot water heaters..