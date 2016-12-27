Safety For You: Free radon test kits for residents of Barry, Eaton counties

(WLNS) – You might not even know it but high levels of radon gas may be in your home today, increasing your risk of lung cancer.

You can’t see, smell or taste radon gas.

It occurs naturally as a radioactive gas from the breakdown of radium.

Radium is a natural product from the decay of uranium and that is found is almost any kind of rock or soil, often in very small amounts.

Radon gas rises from the soil and works its way into a building through foundation cracks, floor and wall joints, sump openings and other places opened by plumbing, wiring or ductwork.

According to a Michigan survey, high levels of radon are expected to be seen in one out of eight homes in the state.

During the month of January, which is Radon Action Month, free radon test kits are available to residents of Barry and Eaton counties. There is a limit of one kit per address.

Kits are available at the following locations:

Barry County

• Delton: Cloverdale General Store, 7651 S. M-43 Hwy. (269) 623-2994

• Hastings: Dowling Public Library, 1765 E Dowling Rd. (269) 721-3743

Health Department, 330 W. Woodlawn Ave. (269) 945-9516, x 35

• Middleville: Village Office, 100 E. Main St. (269) 795-3385

• Nashville: Good Time Pizza, 501 N. Main St. (517) 852-9100

• Lake Odessa: Terry’s Woodbury Café, 7170 Saddlebag Rd. (517) 566-7445

Eaton County

• Bellevue: Riverside Café, 420 E. Capital Ave. (269) 763-9481

• Charlotte: Health Department, 1033 Healthcare Dr. (517) 541-2615

• Eaton Rapids: Robins Nest, 6053 S. Clinton Trail (517) 663-9801

• Lansing: Delta Township Hall, Assessing Department,

7710 W. Saginaw Hwy. (517) 323 8520

• Mulliken: Swede’s Restaurant, 89 W. Grand Ledge Hwy. (517) 649-8941

• Olivet: Fay’s Willow Tree Café and Bakery, 107 N Main St. (269) 749-4108

Once you get your free test kit just follow the instructions on where to place it in your home.

Don’t forget to send it to the lab for testing.