Rosie the Riveter, CIA photography topics of Ypsilanti museum talks

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Yankee Air Museum in southeastern Michigan is offering a double-header presentation next week ranging from World War II’s Rosie the Riveter to modern-day CIA photography.

The Ypsilanti Township museum has scheduled the talks for Jan. 4 featuring Rosie the Riveter chronicler Donnaleen Lanktree and intelligence historian Michael Lechlitner.

Lechlitner will discuss how photos can aid the CIA with national security, natural disaster relief and global disease awareness. Lanktree plans to share some of the many “Rosie” stories she has collected.

The museum is in part of the former Willow Run Bomber Plant. That’s where Rose Will Monroe and other workers built the B-24 Liberator bombers during World War II.

