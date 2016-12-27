Ouch! Statewide average gas prices jump 14 cents

By Published:
Gas Pumps

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Gas prices in Michigan jumped about 14 cents in the past week.

AAA Michigan says the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.39 per gallon.

That’s about 47 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday that the lowest average price was about $2.33 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area in southwestern Michigan.

The highest average was about $2.45 per gallon in the Traverse City area in northern Michigan.

The average daily gas price increased about 13 cents in the Detroit area to about $2.40 per gallon.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s