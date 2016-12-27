Ouch! Statewide average gas prices jump 14 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Gas prices in Michigan jumped about 14 cents in the past week.

AAA Michigan says the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.39 per gallon.

That’s about 47 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday that the lowest average price was about $2.33 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area in southwestern Michigan.

The highest average was about $2.45 per gallon in the Traverse City area in northern Michigan.

The average daily gas price increased about 13 cents in the Detroit area to about $2.40 per gallon.