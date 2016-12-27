One car rollover slows traffic on US-127 near Mason

INGHAM CO., Mich 4:45 p.m. – (WLNS) – Expect delays if you are driving northbound on US-127 near Kipp Road this evening.

Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a one-car rollover accident that is creating delays as the clean-up continues.

The crash was first reported just after 4:00 p.m. when deputies were notified that a car had rolled off the road.

When they arrived the car was on its side but the driver was not trapped inside.

It is not known if the driver of the car was injured.

Traffic will be delayed and rerouted while tow trucks pull the car out of the ditch.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News tonight.