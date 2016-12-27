One car rollover slows traffic on US-127 near Mason

By Published:
us127-rollover

INGHAM CO., Mich 4:45 p.m. – (WLNS) – Expect delays if you are driving northbound on US-127 near Kipp Road this evening.

Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a one-car rollover accident that is creating delays as the clean-up continues.

The crash was first reported just after 4:00 p.m. when deputies were notified that a car had rolled off the road.

When they arrived the car was on its side but the driver was not trapped inside.

It is not known if the driver of the car was injured.

Traffic will be delayed and rerouted while tow trucks pull the car out of the ditch.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News tonight.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s