Natural gas line hit as crews work on suburban sinkhole

FRASER, Mich. (AP) – A natural gas leak is the latest problem at the site of a major sinkhole in Macomb County.

Officials say crews hit a gas line Tuesday in Fraser.

The sinkhole, which developed over the weekend, is 250 feet long and 100 feet wide. Officials believe it was caused by the collapse of a sewer line.

People in about two dozen homes have been evacuated. They might be able to return within two weeks, but at least three homes are considered unsafe.

Sewage was pumped into the Clinton River on Monday to prevent flooding in the area.