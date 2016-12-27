Hundreds of families across Lansing receive food boxes for winter break period

(WLNS) – Thousands of people in need across Lansing received boxes full of food to last their family a week while children are out of school for winter break.

For families who fight to make sure they have their basic needs, winter break is a time of desperation.

“The holidays, it hits you harder,” Francine Watts of Lansing said.

Watts takes care of her 7 grandchildren and says having help over winter break is a gift her family needs.

“This bridges the gap, its really helpful to feed the kids”.

Mayor Virg Bernero says this effort is one that shows just how prevalent hunger is in Lansing and across the country.

“The holidays for most of us are a time of joy and excess, here we need to meet the need that is out there, there are real food security issues that are there,” Mayor Bernero said.

These families also struggle with the decision between needs and making the holidays special for their children.

“At Christmas sometimes we make mistakes about buying a toy rather than a loaf of bread,” City of Lansing Human Relations Joan Jackson Johnson said.

Buying presents isn’t the only concern these thousands of people might face on a weekly basis.

“For a lot of people, they’re just one paycheck away, one car problem away from not having enough food on the table,” Bernero explained.

The box provides more than a weeks worth of milk, eggs, meat, produce and even a few sweets; grocery items some people look at as common, but others see as a gift.

“It’s a blessing to have food, especially when you see so many people that don’t,” Watt said.