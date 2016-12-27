Highway Officials expect increase in drunk driving accidents rates for 2016

Cropped Photo: James Palinsad / CC BY-SA 2.0
Cropped Photo: James Palinsad / CC BY-SA 2.0

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to officials from the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration, 2016 could see a dramatic increase in drunk driving incidents from 2015.

Officials fear the number of those killed in drunk driving accidents could soar from last year’s numbers, once the statistics are fully tallied.

In 2015, over 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving accidents.

While experts aren’t sure why the numbers are rising, new DUI detection technology could start being options for cars in 2020.

People should call an Uber, Lyft, or taxi if they or someone else are inebriated and need to be on the road.

