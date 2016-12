LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The high winds that battered mid-Michigan overnight knocked out power to thousands of people for varying amounts of time.

Power is still out for scattered pockets of customers.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map power is still out in five counties.

Ingham – 248

Jackson – 181

Eaton – 62

Shiawassee – 240

Ionia – 37



Crews are restoring power to customers today and those numbers are expected to continue to drop throughout the day.