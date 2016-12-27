“Dainty” Pet Of The Day December 27

Meet “Dainty”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dainty is a pretty little 2-year-old Pitbull mix. She can be shy at first but soon warms up to you when she gets to know you. Dainty has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Dainty by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

