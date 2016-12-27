2016: Meridian Township lands nearly $1M in grants for parks

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich – An influx of grant money during 2016 is clearing the way for improvements to the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation system.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board has recently awarded the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department $150,000 to construct a new restroom building and to replace a footbridge in the Meridian Historical Village.

Those funds, from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, are added to the grant funding the Township parks have received including $272,500 to help build an accessible trail through Central Park and a fishing platform in the Central Park South pond, as well as $514,900 to buy an 80-acre parcel adjacent to Ponderosa Subdivision and Legg Park for the Land Preservation Program.

“These grant awards provide the opportunity to leverage our local funds (Land Preservation Millage and Park Millage) which extends our ability to accomplish so much more,” said LuAnn Maisner, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The Michigan Natural Resouces Trust Fund has been supporting outdoor recreation opportunities in the state for forty years.

In the upcoming year the Board has recommended more than $47.6 million for public outdoor projects.

______________

ONLINE: The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund