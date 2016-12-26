Warm temps break 125-year-old record

Today marked the warmest December 26th in Lansing since 1891.

The mercury peaked at 55 degrees by mid-afternoon, eclipsing the old record of 52.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist David Young says a huge blizzard coming from the west pushed a warm front of ahead of it, which explains why it got so warm.

That huge blizzard veered off into Canada and then broke apart, so there won’t be a lot of snow in the near future.

The day started off with rain, but the sun moved in not long before it had to set.

The high temperatures melted most of the snow that blanketed Michigan over the last couple of weeks.

Today’s temps were well above the normal high of 32 degrees for this date.

But the heat wave only lasted a day. The StormTracker 6 team says temperatures are going to start dropping tonight. Tuesday’s high will be very close to normal.