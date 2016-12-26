UPDATE: Electrical fire at Crowne Plaza hotel, forced to evacuate 70 people

(Updated at 11:45pm)

When you stay at any hotel, you’d expect to be given a room with a bed, TV, and shower.

But for about 70-people staying at a Delta Township hotel, and unexpected fire, stripped all those things away.

Calls for help were made at around 3:30pm this afternoon as fire fighters from multiple departments were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel off of South Creyts Road just north of I-496.

Dozens of people were forced to evacuate the Crowne Plaza Hotel this evening, after smoke and gas started to fill the hallways of the hotel’s lower levels..but it’s how it started that has fire officials investigating tonight.

According to Delta Township Fire Chief, John Clark, the fire started where all of the high voltage cables and electrical wires meet.

Those high voltage cables carry 41,000 volts.

Clark says, once the explosion happened, it sent the power backwards through the hotel’s wires and up into the electrical pole.

Fortunately, because the hotel is a brick building, the fire stayed on the outside.

However, when smoke and gas began to fill the lower levels of the hotel, it forced several guests and staff out of the building and brought multiple first responders in to help.

“They evacuated, went floor by floor, actually did it simultaniously, and evacuated all floors of the hotel. There were only about 70 guests from what I understand in there, so they got evacuated pretty quickly,” says Clark.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire, and the hotel owner says, all those guests who were forced out, were put into nearby hotels.

While the flames have been put out for hours, Chief Clark says, there’s still a lot of cleaning up to do.

“There’s still smoke in the basement, and it’s at a level that we can’t operate without an air pack, so until we get that cleared up and get an electrical in there, engineer down there, we can’t determine what the damage is inside,” says Clark.

The hotel remains without power tonight and fire crews say that it will take at least a few more days to get things up and running again.