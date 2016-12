LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are busy this trying to piece together a stabbing from overnight.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday on the 4000 block of Richmond Street.

Police say a 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is currently recovering from a non-life threatening stab wound.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested for the stabbing.