Firefighters on scene at Lansing hotel

Firefighters are on the scene after reports of a fire at a hotel on Lansing’s west side.

They were called to a fire at the Crowne Plaza West Lansing at 925 S. Creyts Road. That’s just off of Creyts Road exit along I-496.

A call went out on the scanners shortly before 3:30 p.m. from one fire department requesting help from another.

The Delta Township Fire Department has the primary responsibility for the fire, but a 6 News crew sees the Lansing Fire Department on the scene, as well.

We don’t yet know the full extent of the fire, but “mutual aid agreements” typically go into effect when a fire is too big for one department to handle.

We will update this story as we get more details.