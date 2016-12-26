UPDATE: Family escapes house fire

UPDATE (2:54pm) – The family, who was home at the time, managed to escape.

The garage took the biggest hit, although some flames made it into the house.

There’s still no word on what sparked the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY (2:09pm) – Lansing firefighters worked to put out the flames at a house scorched by a post-Christmas fire.

Firefighters got the call to the home along the 2100 block of Devonshire. That’s on the city’s near south-side, just south of the Potter Park Zoo.

It’s too early to say how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

6 News has a crew at the scene and we’ll update the story as we learn more.

We’ll also have the story tonight on 6 News at 6.