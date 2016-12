UPDATE (12:30pm): The bridge is once again open to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY (11:29am): Mackinac Bridge authorities say the span connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas has temporarily closed because of falling ice.

Bridge officials said Monday morning that ice is falling from the cables and towers. They are monitoring conditions at various points along the structure and will reopen the bridge when conditions improve.

The nearly five-mile span crosses the waterway where lakes Huron and Michigan meet.