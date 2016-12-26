Day after Christmas: businesses see spike in sales

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Since early Monday morning, shoppers have been out and about snatching up all of the 50% off deals stores including Express and Meijer have to offer.

Even though it may not be quite as busy as the Black Friday frenzy, businesses are seeing a spike in sales today.

“I got a big huge bag for just 100 bucks,” said

“They do have really good deals today,” stated.

Christmas may have come yesterday, but mark-downs are popping up left and right today…

“Today’s the last day of our sale, everything is 50% off,” said Express Store Manager Lauren Canze.

…bringing in tons of customers especially at stores including Express.

“We’ve had a line to our fitting rooms for about a week now and so it’s been like that all morning, we just started picking up in traffic and I feel like it’s going to be another crazy day,” Canze stated.

Canze says the day after Christmas is always a busy time for them.

“It’s a lot of those people who come out for those last minute gifts for themselves now, spending their gift card money, doing exchanges so it’s really about keeping our store looking full and the merchandise still available for our customer,” said Canze.

She says sales nearly triple!

“We’ve been running this sale for a little over a week now so people are very excited about it,” Canze added.

But it’s not just Express that’s booming in business…Meijer is thriving as well.

“We are very busy, we’ve got lots of things, seasonal items that we mark down up to 50% off,” Okemos Meijer Store Director Chris Wilson said.

Wilson says compared to a normal day sales definitely go up the day after Christmas.

“Today with a lot of people having the day off I expect sales to be very brisk,” said Wilson.

Aside from making returns or exchanges, shoppers come to snag last minute deals and Wilson says making sure customers are satisfied with their experience is his top priority.

“Make sure that everything is signed well and marked well for our customers that they can see the savings that they’re getting on those holiday items,” Wilson added.

A lot of shoppers today say they were pleasantly surprised that stores weren’t too crowded today as it made it quicker for them to do their exchanges and returns and get in and out as fast as they could.