BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Police in Blackman Township is investigating a fatal stabbing from over the weekend.

It all started as a domestic dispute at a home.

Officers say 31-year-old Doug Richards was stabbed in the chest with a knife by his girlfriend

He later died from his injuries.

Police say the two got in a fight and the girlfriend was also hurt but is in stable condition and has not been arrested.

Authorities are working to determine if she was acting in self-defense.