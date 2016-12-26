“Bebe” Pet Of The Day December 26

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet “Bebe”, Our Pet Of The Day today. Bebe is a 2-year-old Maine Coon mix girl. She’s a friendly little lady who loves a good snuggle. Bebe has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Bebe contact the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

