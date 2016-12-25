Family celebrates first Christmas with twelfth child

(WLNS) – The Nierenberger family has continued to grow since adopting their first set of triplets in 1995, today they celebrated the first Christmas with their twelfth official child, after adopting ten children over the years.

Harmony has been living with Amy Nierenberger and her family since she was a baby, but this Christmas she gets to celebrate the holidays as an official part of the family.

“Just knowing that it is permanent I mean we kind of always had the feeling for the last year that we’re moving towards that but just having that done it sets that feeling of knowing she’s not able to go anywhere else,” Mother Amy Nierenberger said.

The Nierenbergers are not strangers to the joy of adopting a new child into the family, Harmon will be tenth.

“Once you have two or three you can keep adding, it’s really not that much more work,” Nierenberger explained.

Amy and her husband Jerry didn’t wait long to start adopting and bringing children into their ever growing family.

“We got married and a year and a half later had three two-year-olds”.

The triplets came first, followed by two of their own boys, then adopted two more boys, followed by the children all from the same mother; 2 more boys and 3 more girls.

When asked if she ever is in her house alone Nierenberger replied “Very rarely”.

She keeps taking in children because they don’t want any siblings from the same family separated, even if it means more mouths to feed, and hear.

“It’s more noise, but it’s not a horrendous amount of work to do”.

Harmony won’t be the last of these noise makers either, Nierenberger says they hope to officially adopt 2-year-old Imani in a few months. All these children also require a lot of space.

“Bringing them up in the country living I think is a huge aspect to these kids”.

13 acres of land, an acre for each child, but if that’s not enough, the family also has 3 dogs, 7 cats and more than handful of horses to make sure it never gets too quiet.

“I don’t have to worry about the noise, I mean our neighbors can hear us,” Neirenberger joked.

It is a full house, with full hearts.