Local restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For some families there is no greater joy than gathering around a dinner table at home to share a big holiday meal. Then there are those people who agree with the sentiment but prefer to leave the cooking and clean-up to others.

Here’s a listing of some places that will be open during the holidays if you’d prefer to leave the cooking to others:

Restaurants in Greater Lansing open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

(Please call in advance, reservations are highly recommended)

Beggar’s Banquet, East Lansing (517.351.4573)

– December 24: 9am – 8:30pm; December 25: closed

Bordeaux @ Crowne Plaza (517.323.4190)

– December 24: 6:30am – 2pm; December 25: closed

Bravo! Cucina Italiana (517.485.3779)

– December 24: 11:30am – 11pm; December 25: closed

Buddies (Holt) (517-699-3670)

– December 24: 12pm – 7pm; December 25: closed

Capital Prime (517-377-7463)

– December 24: 11:30am – 8pm; December 25: closed

Claddagh Irish Pub (517-484-2523)

– December 24: 11am – Midnight; December 25: closed

Cracker Barrel Lansing & Okemos (517-627-7755)

– December 24: 6am – 2pm; December 25: closed

Denny’s East Lansing (517-351-0421)

– December 24: Open 24 hrs.; December 25: Open 24 hrs.

Dusty’s Cellar (517-349-5151)

– December 24: 11am – 8pm; December 25: closed

E. Lansing Marriott –Bistro 43 (517- 337-4440)

– December 24: 7am – 11am: December 25: closed

Gilbert & Blake’s – Okemos – (517.349-1300)

– December 24: 11am – 9pm; December 25: closed

Guerrazi’s (517-374-6456)

– December 24: 8am – 1pm; December 25: closed

IHOP – E. Lansing (517.337.8311)

– December 24: Open 24 hrs.; December 25: Open 24 hrs.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (517-267-3833)

– December 24: 11am – 11:30pm; December 25: closed

Mitchell’s Fish Market (517-482-3474)

– December 24: 11am – 9pm; December 25: Noon – 9pm

Radisson – Capital City Grille (517-267-3459)

– December 24: 7am – 2pm; December 25: closed

Smokey Bones (517.316-9973)

– December 24: 11am – 8pm; December 25: closed

Stillwater – Okemos (517-349-1500)

– December 24: 2pm – 8pm; December 25: closed

Troppo ( 517.371.4000)

– December 24: 12pm – 8pm; December 25: closed

If you do go out for a holiday dinner please remember your waitperson. They’re working to give you a better holiday experience.