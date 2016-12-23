Governor signs community college, hunter clothing laws

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law that allows community colleges to pursue expanding their tax districts, which could increase the number of students paying lower, residential tuition rates.

Snyder signed the legislation Thursday that passed earlier this month with broad support in the Michigan Legislature.

Expanding the districts into communities the schools do not border would require approval by local governments and voters.

The governor signed several other bills, including one that would require the Natural Resources Commission to review and determine if additional colors are safe and effective for hunters to wear, including “hunter pink.” Another new law would eliminate the requirement that a physician assistant must practice under a physician’s supervision but requires an assistant to obtain a practice agreement from a doctor.